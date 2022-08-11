Apple supplier Foxconn cautious on outlook

By on
Apple supplier Foxconn cautious on outlook

Cloud and networking sales forecast to rise.

Apple supplier Foxconn gave a cautious outlook for the current quarter after posting results that exceeded expectations, citing slowing smartphone demand after a pandemic-fuelled boom.

The comments from the Taiwanese company, the world's largest contract electronics maker, echo those from other Asian tech firms that have warned of a drop in sales of smartphones, TVs and gadgets as surging inflation and deepening concerns of a recession crimp consumer spending.

China's Lenovo Group recorded its smallest revenue growth in nine quarters as the world's biggest PC maker saw sales of the devices ease after being driven by the pandemic, and it was also hit by Covid-19 lockdowns at home.

Foxconn, best known for assembling iPhones, has been largely shielded so far as the popularity of iPhones has endured among its loyal and relatively affluent customer base, and it said on Wednesday that rising inflation will have a limited impact on demand for mid- to high-end smartphones in the rest of the year.

But analysts have warned that Apple should brace for softer demand in China, where the economy is still reeling from the effects of strict Covid-19 lockdowns.

Foxconn said smart consumer electronics including smartphones - its main business driver - posted "significant growth" in the second quarter and accounted for half of its overall revenue. But it forecast flat revenue growth for that business in the quarter ending in September.

Both net profit and revenue for the April-June quarter rose 12 percent, and the company's Chairman Liu Young-way told a post-earnings call that the numbers show its "resilience" amid supply chain problems.

Like other global manufacturers, Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Company, has dealt with a severe shortage of chips that hurt production.

"Our customers, and ourselves, we are all large global technology companies, and have relatively strong supply chain management abilities. This advantage allows us to minimise the impact of any materials shortages," Liu said.

Foxconn said it anticipates revenues for cloud and networking products to be strong in the third quarter. It reaffirmed its stance from last month that overall revenue this year will grow, rather than a previous guidance of remaining flat.

It did not provide a numerical outlook.

Foxconn has expanded into areas including electric vehicles (EVs) and semiconductors in recent years, announcing deals with US startup Fisker and Indian conglomerate Vedanta.

It is also developing new vehicles with struggling US EV maker Lordstown Motors.

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
applecloudfoxconnhardwarenetworkingsmartphones

Sponsored Whitepapers

Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 &#8211; for banks
Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 – for banks
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see

Events

Most Read Articles

Australian court finds insurer not liable for ransomware clean-up costs

Australian court finds insurer not liable for ransomware clean-up costs
Telstra deregisters 900MHz sites &#8220;hindering&#8221; Optus 5G rollout

Telstra deregisters 900MHz sites “hindering” Optus 5G rollout
NSW Police dumps Bezos-backed Mark43 from core systems overhaul

NSW Police dumps Bezos-backed Mark43 from core systems overhaul
ADHA extends Accenture's My Health Record support deal for $100m

ADHA extends Accenture's My Health Record support deal for $100m

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: How KPMG, Mirvac and ASX use blockchain to build trust in the property sector
COVER STORY: How KPMG, Mirvac and ASX use blockchain to build trust in the property sector
Domino&#8217;s invests in observability for zero contact delivery
Domino’s invests in observability for zero contact delivery
Metaverses on the agenda for Dominello, Husic ministerial meeting
Metaverses on the agenda for Dominello, Husic ministerial meeting
Criteo to fork out $94.7m for consent breaches
Criteo to fork out $94.7m for consent breaches
Australia will lose 11 percent of jobs to automation by 2040: Forrester
Australia will lose 11 percent of jobs to automation by 2040: Forrester

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?