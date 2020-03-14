Apple shifts annual developers conference to online-only format

By on
Citing the "current health situation."

Apple has moved its annual worldwide developers conference (WWDC) in June entirely online, citing the "current health situation."

It is the latest largest technology company to cancel or move its software developer conference online. 

Apple's annual conference typically attracts more than 5000 attendees.

“The current health situation has required that we create a new WWDC 2020 format that delivers a full program with an online keynote and sessions, offering a great learning experience for our entire developer community, all around the world," Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing Phil Schiller said. 

"We will be sharing all of the details in the weeks ahead."

The company said in a statement that it would commit US$1 million to local San Jose organisations to offset associated revenue loss as a result of the new online format.

On Monday, officials in Santa Clara County where San Jose is located banned gatherings of 1,000 people or more for at least three weeks.

Late Wednesday, the office of Governor Gavin Newsom banned all gatherings of more than 250 people in the state through the end of March.

