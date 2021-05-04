Apple hires ex-Google AI scientist

Apple hires ex-Google AI scientist

Who resigned after colleagues' firings.

Apple has hired former distinguished Google scientist Samy Bengio, who left the search giant amid turmoil in its artificial intelligence research department.

Bengio is expected to lead a new AI research unit at Apple under John Giannandrea, senior vice president of machine learning and AI strategy, two people familiar with the matter said.

Giannandrea joined Apple in 2018 after spending about eight years at Google.

Apple declined to comment on Bengio's role.

Bengio who left Google last week after about 14 years said last month he was pursuing "other exciting opportunities".

His decision followed Google's firings of fellow scientists Margaret Mitchell for taking company data and Timnit Gebru after an offer to resign.

Mitchell and Gebru had co-led a team researching ethics issues in AI, and had voiced concern about Google's workplace diversity and approach to reviewing research.

Bengio had expressed support for the pair.

As one of the early leaders of the Google Brain research team, Bengio advanced the "deep learning" algorithms that underpin today's AI systems for analysing images, speech and other data.

