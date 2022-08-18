Apple drops iOS and iPadOS 15.6.1 to fix two exploited zero days

By on
Apple drops iOS and iPadOS 15.6.1 to fix two exploited zero days

Kernel and WebKit bugs abused.

Two new zero-days, or bugs that are being exploited prior to fixes being issued, have been discovered in Apple's iOS and iPadOS mobile operating systems.

One affects the iOS/iPadOS kernel and allows applications to run arbitrary code with the highest system privileges.

The bug has been given the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures index CVE-2022-3284.

A second flaw, CVE-2022-32893, affects the WebKit rendering engine which is used in Apple's Safari browser and iOS/iPadOS apps that display HTML content.

Attackers can abuse the WebKit flaw with maliciously crafted web content to execute arbitrary code.

Both issues were caused by out of bounds write bugs, allowing attackers to inject data before the beginning, or after, a buffer in memory.

Apple said it is aware of both vulnerabilities being exploited, but provided no further details.

There were also patches for two Safari bugs: CVE-2022-32784 was an information leak in Safari Extensions exploitable by a malicious website, while CVE-2022-2294 offered arbitrary code execution via WebRTC.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
appleiosipadossecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 &#8211; for banks
Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 – for banks
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see

Events

Most Read Articles

Services Australia sets changeover date for myGov

Services Australia sets changeover date for myGov
Google Cloud IoT Core goes on the end-of-life list

Google Cloud IoT Core goes on the end-of-life list
NBN Co proposes to axe CVC across all plans by mid-2026

NBN Co proposes to axe CVC across all plans by mid-2026
NSW Police dumps Bezos-backed Mark43 from core systems overhaul

NSW Police dumps Bezos-backed Mark43 from core systems overhaul

Digital Nation

Edge and IoT critical to Web3 infrastructure
Edge and IoT critical to Web3 infrastructure
CommBank&#8217;s mobile banking app beats ANZ, NAB, Suncorp and Westpac: Forrester
CommBank’s mobile banking app beats ANZ, NAB, Suncorp and Westpac: Forrester
Crypto losses to crime surge to $1.9 B in first half of 2022: Chainalysis
Crypto losses to crime surge to $1.9 B in first half of 2022: Chainalysis
Stakes are higher for cybersecurity in Web3: Gal Tal-Hochberg, CTO at Team8
Stakes are higher for cybersecurity in Web3: Gal Tal-Hochberg, CTO at Team8
Save the Date &#8212; Digital Nation Live launches on October 25
Save the Date — Digital Nation Live launches on October 25

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?