Apple delays image scanning feature after criticism

By on
Apple delays image scanning feature after criticism

Says it will seek further feedback.

Apple said it would take more time to collect feedback and improve proposed child safety features, after the criticism of the system on privacy and other grounds both inside and outside the company.

Apple's promise last month to scan US customer phones and computers for child sex abuse images sparked a global backlash from a wide range of rights groups, with employees also criticising the plan internally.

Critics argued the feature could be exploited by repressive governments looking to find other material for censorship or arrests and would also be impossible for outside researchers to check whether Apple was only checking a small set of on-device content.

"Based on feedback from customers, advocacy groups, researchers and others, we have decided to take additional time over the coming months to collect input and make improvements before releasing these critically important child safety features," the company said in a statement.

Apple has been defending the plan for weeks, and had already offered a series of explanations and documents to show that the risks of false detections were low.

It had planned to rollout the feature for iPhones, iPads, and Mac with software updates later this year in the United States.

Australian eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant expressed disappointment in Apple's decision.

"Apple totally caved on doing the right thing," she tweeted on Saturday morning.

"A chance at real industry leadership is now failed leadership.

"Having spent more than 22 years inside the tech industry, I observed that revenue, reputation and regulation tends to dictate these decisions. Regulation, here we come!"

Additional reporting by iTnews

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
apple criticism csam delay hardware scanning security software

Sponsored Whitepapers

Future of work: Support your distributed HR workforce with digital document processes
Future of work: Support your distributed HR workforce with digital document processes
Develop a resiliency strategy that integrates risk analysis & continuity management
Develop a resiliency strategy that integrates risk analysis & continuity management
IBM Maximo: Manage any asset, anytime, any place with mobile EAM
IBM Maximo: Manage any asset, anytime, any place with mobile EAM
Optimise your operations with APM and AI-Powered insights
Optimise your operations with APM and AI-Powered insights
Forrester Study: Understand the total economic impact of using IBM Cloud Pak&#8482; for Data
Forrester Study: Understand the total economic impact of using IBM Cloud Pak™ for Data

Events

Most Read Articles

Police get online account takeover, data disruption powers

Police get online account takeover, data disruption powers
SA govt trials home quarantine app with facial recognition, GPS tracking

SA govt trials home quarantine app with facial recognition, GPS tracking
Accenture's ATO digital ID work bill quadruples to $54 million

Accenture's ATO digital ID work bill quadruples to $54 million
Infosys, Salesforce, AWS sign on to Victoria's $64m tech training scheme

Infosys, Salesforce, AWS sign on to Victoria's $64m tech training scheme

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?