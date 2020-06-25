Apple acquires startup aimed at managing corporate Macs, iPads

Fleetsmith snapped up.

Apple has acquired Fleetsmith, a San Francisco-based startup company whose technology helps businesses manage Apple's Mac and iPad devices among their employee bases.

The move is a push by Apple into the mobile device management industry, a category of business software dominated by players such as Microsoft and VMware.

Fleetsmith announced the deal in a blog post.

"We’re thrilled to join Apple," it said.

"Our shared values of putting the customer at the centre of everything we do without sacrificing privacy and security, means we can truly meet our mission, delivering Fleetsmith to businesses and institutions of all sizes, around the world."

Apple confirmed the acquisition, but the companies did not disclose a price.

