APA, Viterra caught up in Frontier ransomware attack

By on
APA, Viterra caught up in Frontier ransomware attack

Current and former employees affected.

Two more companies, infrastructure operator APA Group and agribusiness Viterra, have identified themselves as victims of the Frontier Software data breach.

The breach was first disclosed last year after a ransomware attack impacted Frontier’s CHRIS21 payroll software.

In both cases, data of employees and former employees, not customers or suppliers, is potentially involved.

APA, which recently acquired Basslink, said around 460 former and 130 current employees may be impacted.

“Frontier informed APA this data included name, date of birth, some salary information and tax file numbers,” APA's notification states.

Viterra did not disclose the number of affected staff: the Frontier breach, it said, “has impacted a limited subset of data relating to a number of current and former employees in 2006 of Viterra”.

"Name, address, date of birth, tax file number, BSB number, financial account number, superannuation membership details, salary information and/or position within Viterra" may have been exposed.

Free IDCARE support is available to affected individuals of both organisations, and the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner, the Australian Cyber Security Centre, the Australian Tax Office and the Australian Federal Police have all been notified.

Other organisations caught up in the breach included Tasmanian casino operator Federal Group, South Australian government employees, and in September, the Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation and Workskil Australia.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
apa groupchris21data breachfrontier softwaresecurityviterra

Sponsored Whitepapers

State of Ransomware Report 2022
State of Ransomware Report 2022
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Forrester Study APAC: Don&#8217;t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Forrester Study APAC: Don’t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Teaching Good Cyber Security Behaviors with Seinfield
Teaching Good Cyber Security Behaviors with Seinfield
2022 State of Email Security Report
2022 State of Email Security Report

Events

Most Read Articles

Australian strata company SSKB breached

Australian strata company SSKB breached
Gov invokes emergency coordination as Medibank breach worsens

Gov invokes emergency coordination as Medibank breach worsens
Medlab Pathology discloses February data breach

Medlab Pathology discloses February data breach
Privacy Act amendments land in parliament

Privacy Act amendments land in parliament

Digital Nation

Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes &#8216;every system imaginable&#8217; says CTO Keng Ng
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes ‘every system imaginable’ says CTO Keng Ng
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?