ANZ's Agile transformation lead for its Technology function moves on

Robert Westwood, who spent several years responsible for the Agile transformation of ANZ’s Technology function under its new ways of work (NWOW) program, has left the bank to take up a role with Canadian institution TD.

Westwood said in a LinkedIn post that he had accepted the role of vice president of platform enablement in TD’s new evolution of work (or NEW) program.

There is little written about the NEW program, though it appears to be similar to ANZ’s own NWOW, which saw the Australian bank adopt Agile methodologies at scale.

Westwood’s LinkedIn profile says that in addition to being head of technology delivery services at ANZ since April 2015, he was responsible “for the transformation of the ANZ Technology function to an Agile organisation” from January 2017 until he departed the bank last month.

“This involves a wholesale change of how Technology operates at scale,” he wrote.

He has held a variety of leadership roles at ANZ Banking Group over the past 12 years. Previously, he was a long-time BHP employee, where at one point he was CIO of its Aluminium operations.

In a farewell post, Westwood noted that although he had decided to move to Canada earlier this year, “unfortunately, it has taken … many months to make the journey from Australia to Canada but last week we finally arrived.”

“Moving internationally is never easy but doing it during a pandemic is a whole different story,” he wrote

He thanked ANZ “for the incredible opportunities they provided over the past 12 years.”

“I am confident the team will continue to succeed in their transformational journey,” he wrote.

Given ANZ has largely bedded down Agile and NWOW in its Australian operations, including Technology, it is understood a direct replacement will not be sought.