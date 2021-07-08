ANZi is working on a new venture called Credible

ANZi, the innovation and investment arm of ANZ Banking Group, has revealed it is working on building a "next generation credit management platform" which it will call Credible.

A now-removed job advertisement pointed to the existence of an "ANZi Credible program", which the bank declined to elaborate on when contacted by iTnews.

However, a separate advertisement, still active at the time of publication, reveals that Credible "is developing a next generation credit management platform for Corporate & Institutional Banking."

That new description aligns with details from the expired advertisement, which linked Credible to the bank's "Institutional domain".

"The Institutional domain will deliver full end-to-end world class products and services to our global institutional, corporate and commercial and retail customers across Asia," that advertisement read.

"The domain will lead digital transformation in areas such as trade and supply chain management to create a seamless customer experience."

Work on Credible appears to be still at a relatively early stage, with 'ANZi Credible' works showing up in online code repositories in the past 24 hours.

ANZi is the bank’s innovation and investments division and comprises four groups: emerging technology solutions, innovation partnerships, ventures and the new business lab.

The Credible program appears to be homed in the lab operation, with the newest advertisement stating that "ANZi’s new business lab exists to explore, validate, incubate and scale new businesses – for distribution and development through either ANZ existing channels, or as entirely new entities."

More broadly, ANZI's purpose is "to create products, services and businesses that delight consumers, bankers and our partners, generating new revenue streams and enterprise value for the ANZ Group."

ANZi has some similarities with innovation and investment arms at other Australian 'big 4' banks, such as CBA’s X15 Ventures.