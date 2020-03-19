Another Aussie logistics company falls prey to ransomware

Australia and New Zealand logistics provider Henning Harders has been attacked by ransomware criminals who are threatening to publish information stolen from the company on the web.

Henning Harders said its cargo tracking system is unavailable as of Sunday March 15 when the company "became aware of unusual activity on our systems which appears to be the result of an organised attack."

Some customer commercial data may have been accessed, Henning Harders said, and added that it has no evidence at this stage of it being misused.

Ransomware criminals Maze have claimed responsibility for the March 15 attack but not yet published any of the data that might have been taken.

Henning Harders said it has contacted customers affected by the ransomware attack, and said the impact on them has been minimal.

The logistics company has engaged what it says is a leading cyber forensics firm to conduct an urgent investigation and commenced a comprehensive internal review of its systems and processes following the attack.

Another logistics provider, Toll Group, anncouned that it is back to normal operations yesterday after a Mailto ransomware attack six weeks ago.

The attack on Toll Group saw up to 1000 servers being hit by ransomware, which impacted around 500 corporate applictions and compromised Active Directory systems serving the company.