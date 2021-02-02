Ampol reshuffles IT leadership after Aussie rebirth

Caltex Australia's rebrand to Ampol has resulted in a behind-the-scenes change to its IT leadership, with its former chief information officer leaving last month.

Viv Da Ros, who held the CIO role at Caltex Australia for a bit over four years, left in January and was this week named as the new CIO of Elders Australia.

Meanwhile, Alisa Cooper - who was Caltex Australia's head of fuels and infrastructure technology - was named IT director of Ampol late last year.

Cooper has since taken over all CIO responsibilities and will also manage Ampol’s digital strategy.

In December 2019, Caltex announced a transition to rebrand as Ampol over the next three years, which included a restructuring of the company’s leadership teams.

Da Ros began his new role at Elders yesterday. He assumes IT responsibilities that previously fell to Elders' chief financial officer.

He said in a brief LinkedIn post that he was "eager to learn about the mechanics of [Elders] and looking forward to transforming the technology landscape to drive great value for our staff and customers".

Da Ros will be part of the team leading Elders' 'eight point plan' to better accommodate tech services, improve customer experience plus drive process and administration efficiency.

Whilst at Caltex, Da Ros was responsible for leading the company's technology transformation program.

He has previously held senior positions in Australia, Asia and Europe, predominantly in the retail sector with the ASW Group, Tesco, KPMG and Dairy Farm International.