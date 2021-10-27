AMD forecasts strong revenue on data centre, gaming chips demand

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) projected higher fourth-quarter revenue than market expectations, betting on its ability to overcome a weak supply chain to meet strong demand for chips used in gaming consoles and data centre servers.

The company has been redirecting supplies and focusing on selling only its most profitable chips in a bid to tide over the crisis.

It has also gained market share from rivals by offering a new series of chips that outpace those from Intel.

AMD said it expected current-quarter revenue of about US$4.5 billion (A$5.3 billion), plus or minus US$100 million (A$132.8 million), compared with analysts' average estimate of US$4.25 billion (A$5.64 billion), according to Refinitiv data.

It also raised its annual revenue growth forecast to 65 percent from 60 percent, after beating expectations for third-quarter sales.

The quarterly performance was driven by a 44 percent surge in the computing and graphics business that includes graphic chip sales to data centers and accounts for most of the revenue.

"The data centre business has performed very well, and we see strong demand there," chief executive Lisa Su said on a post-earnings call.

The PC market may be "flattish as we go from 2021 into 2022," while demand for chips used in Microsoft's Xbox gaming console and Sony's PlayStation will stay strong, she said.

The company's net income rose to US$923 million, or 75 US cents per share, in the quarter, from US$390 million, or 32 US cents per share, a year earlier.