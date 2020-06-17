Amazon to use AI tech in its warehouses to enforce social distancing

By on
Amazon to use AI tech in its warehouses to enforce social distancing

Will open source the technology behind the system.

Amazon launched an artificial intelligence-based tracking system to enforce social distancing at its offices and warehouses to reduce risk of workers contracting the new coronavirus.

The unveiling comes as the world's largest online retailer faces intensifying scrutiny from US lawmakers and unions over whether it is doing enough to protect staff from the pandemic.

Monitors set up in the company's warehouses will highlight workers keeping a safe distance in green circles, while workers who are closer will be highlighted in red circles, Amazon said.

The system, called Distance Assistant, uses camera footage in Amazon's buildings to also help identify high-traffic areas.

Amazon, which will open source the technology behind the system, is not the first company to turn to AI to track compliance with social distancing.

Several firms have told Reuters that AI camera-based software will be crucial to staying open, as it will allow them to show not only workers and customers, but also insurers and regulators, that they are monitoring and enforcing safe practices.

However, privacy activists have raised concerns about increasingly detailed tracking of people and have urged businesses to limit use of AI to the pandemic.

The system is live at a handful of buildings, Amazon said on Tuesday, adding that it planned to deploy hundreds of such units over the next few weeks.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
ai amazon distancing social software warehouse

Most Read Articles

Microsoft hit by Office 365 login issues in A/NZ

Microsoft hit by Office 365 login issues in A/NZ
AFP conducts raids over alleged Finance Dept IT fraud

AFP conducts raids over alleged Finance Dept IT fraud
Centrelink hit by online income reporting outage

Centrelink hit by online income reporting outage
Fisher & Paykel Appliances struck by Nefilim ransomware

Fisher & Paykel Appliances struck by Nefilim ransomware
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV
Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV
Modernise IT by Reducing Your Reliance on AD
Modernise IT by Reducing Your Reliance on AD
The Maturity of Zero Trust in Australia and New Zealand
The Maturity of Zero Trust in Australia and New Zealand

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?