Allianz Australia loses its CISO

Moves to credit reporting agency Equifax.

Allianz Australia has lost its chief information security officer of over two-and-a-half years Wayne Williamson to credit reporting agency Equifax.

Williamson announced the change in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

“It’s goodbye and thank you to the awesome cyber protection and resilience team at Allianz Australia,” Williamson wrote.

“I'm proud of our journey and how we enabled and delivered a significant difference in the cyber security and operational resilience posture for Allianz Australia.

“And from goodbye to an excited hello to my new team and colleagues at Equifax Australia as their AU/NZ CISO.

“I look forward to being part of a strong leading global security team and continuing on the delivery and execution of Equifax's strategy and transformation locally.”

It is understood that Equifax previously had had a vice president / head of security role in A/NZ, which has been replaced by the CISO role.

Spokespeople for both Allianz Australia and Equifax A/NZ have been contacted for additional comment.

Williamson had been with Allianz Australia since January 2018, and was previously a divisional CISO at CBA.

