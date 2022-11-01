Airwallex slings $3 million at University of Melbourne

Airwallex will spend more than $3 million on educational programs at the University of Melbourne.

The company said it will fund 42 technology-related scholarships worth $15,000 a year, with recipients "given priority consideration for Airwallex internships."

It will also provide one-off payments to up to 100 students experiencing financial hardship.

In addition, Airwallex wants to join in on hackathons, guest lectures and leadership talks to “increase access and exposure to training and careers in technology”, the company said.

The programs will operate until 2025.

Airwallex and University of Melbourne staff and students will also be able to co-locate in the Melbourne Connect innovation precinct.

Airwallex co-founder and CEO Jack Zhang is a University of Melbourne alumni.

“The Airwallex scholarship and opportunity programs will make a real difference to our students’ ability to focus and continue with their studies each year, while the enrichment and idea programs will equip our students with the knowledge and mindset to become leaders in the workforce," dean of the university’s faculty of engineering and IT, Professor Mark Cassidy said.