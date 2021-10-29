AFP confiscates $1.2m in cryptocurrency earnt from nicked Netflix services

By on
AFP confiscates $1.2m in cryptocurrency earnt from nicked Netflix services

Largest ever government seizure.

A Sydney man has been told to forfeit more than $1.2 million in cryptocurrency that he earnt from selling stolen Netflix and Spotify subscription credentials.

The 23-year-old man was ordered to hand over the cryptocurrency – the largest forfeiture to the federal government on record – last week following his conviction in April.

He was sentenced to a two-year intensive corrections order in the Supreme Court after pleading guilty for his role in the “credential stuffing” exercise with another US-based man.

Using an account generator website WickedGen.com, the man sold stolen log-ins and passwords for online subscription services, including Netflix, Spotify and Hulu, at a cheaper rate for around two years.

The Australian Federal Police said the account details belonged to unknowing victims in Australia and internationally, including the US.

The investigation began in May 2018 following a referral from the US Federal Bureau of Investigations.

In March 2019, cybercrime investigators arrested the man at his Dee Why home, seizing cryptocurrency and electronic materials in the process.

During the course of the investigation, the AFP uncovered that the man was also behind a further three ‘account generator’ websites: HyperGen, Autoflix and AccountBot.

“Across the four subscription services, the offender had at least 152,863 registered users and provided at least 85,925 subscriptions to illegally access legitimate streaming services,” the AFP said.

“The man received more than AUD $680,000 through PayPal, by selling subscriptions through these sites. He converted some of these proceeds into various cryptocurrencies.”

Following his guilty plea in October, the AFP obtained restraining orders over the cryptocurrency and bank and PayPal accounts held in false names but believed to belong to the man.

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said the forfeiture of cryptocurrency, as well as another $400,000 in cash, would be redistributed to law enforcement and community safety initiatives.

“Good work by the AFP has seen a criminal stripped of their ill-gotten gains, and this money redirected to enhancing the safety and security of… Australia,” she said.

AFP assistant commissioner Justine Gough said the operation was an “excellent example of the AFP’s cybercrime investigations and asset confiscation capabilities”.

The AFP-led arm Criminal Assets Confiscation Taskforce (CACT) confiscated $54 million in assets last financial year.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
afp cryptocurrency investigation netflix security spotify

Sponsored Whitepapers

The ultimate guide to customer IAM
The ultimate guide to customer IAM
Communicating cyber security in a language the Board understands
Communicating cyber security in a language the Board understands
10 questions to ask before you select a Network Performance Management tool
10 questions to ask before you select a Network Performance Management tool
Innovate faster. Why accelerating change is a CIO's biggest challenge.
Innovate faster. Why accelerating change is a CIO's biggest challenge.
Unlock faster time-to-revenue using Adobe digital document processes
Unlock faster time-to-revenue using Adobe digital document processes

Events

Most Read Articles

Services Australia to launch myGov mobile app in December

Services Australia to launch myGov mobile app in December
Aussie Broadband in talks to buy Over The Wire

Aussie Broadband in talks to buy Over The Wire
ANZ appoints its first divisional CIO

ANZ appoints its first divisional CIO
Infosys proves new Centrelink entitlements calculation engine works

Infosys proves new Centrelink entitlements calculation engine works

Digital Nation

"Kill all you see." The tragic, real world consequences of Facebook&#8217;s algorithms
"Kill all you see." The tragic, real world consequences of Facebook’s algorithms
Case Study: Digitalisation bolstered Country Road's response to pandemic disruption
Case Study: Digitalisation bolstered Country Road's response to pandemic disruption
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Investors like the appeal of Quantum computing, but reward comes with risk
Investors like the appeal of Quantum computing, but reward comes with risk

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?