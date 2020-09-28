Accenture to set up new Adelaide 'hub'

Accenture to set up new Adelaide 'hub'

Hosts security, vendor CoE capabilities.

Accenture will set up a new delivery centre in Adelaide, which it says will create “up to” 2000 new jobs over five years.

The consultancy said in a statement that it will build the ‘Accenture Adelaide Hub’, which will collaborate with similar hubs in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and Canberra. 

In total, Accenture has over 100 of these kinds of facilities around the world.

Within the hub, Accenture will host national security operations and cyber defence capabilities; centres of excellence for Oracle, SAP, Splunk and Salesforce; and “intelligent operations capabilities” around AI and advanced analytics use.

“Accenture’s Adelaide Hub will serve as a magnet for talented young people who will help drive our state’s economic growth and bolster our defence, space and cyber sectors,” Premier Steven Marshall said in a statement.

“The Accenture Adelaide Hub will further bolster the state’s high-calibre, high-tech community.”

