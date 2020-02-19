Accenture buys Australian consultancy Icon Integration

Continues splurge on specialist skills.

Accenture has snapped up supply chain and data specialist consultancy Icon Integration, absorbing its 70-odd staff based in Sydney, Melbourne and New Zealand.

Icon Integration worked across several suites including AWS, Tableau and Microsoft, though it was best known for its SAP work, and that appears to be Accenture’s primary interest.

“This acquisition will boost Accenture’s growing technology practice and number of SAP professionals in the region,” Accenture said in a statement.

“This acquisition supports our strategic growth objectives to meet rising demand for technology solutions by SAP users,” added Accenture’s A/NZ technology practice lead Scott Hahn.

Icon Integration is the latest in a line of consultancies acquired by Accenture recently, including government consultancy Apis Group in December 2019, big data consultancy Analytics8 in August 2019, and security specialist BCT Solutions in June 2019.

“Over the last 18 months we have made several acquisitions in areas where there is growing demand from clients as they look to capitalise on the innovation opportunity presented by the digital economy,” Accenture A/NZ chairman Bob Easton said.

“These ongoing investments are a demonstration of our commitment to deepen our capabilities and to scale at speed, so we can better serve our clients and position our business for future growth.”

The acquisitions also come at a time when Accenture is reportedly having issues winning some of the larger deals in the market, and has therefore opened its chequebook to fill specialisation gaps.

