ABC lands Nine's IT chief

By on
Nine’s technology chief Damian Cronan has moved to the ABC to take up the role of chief digital and information officer.

Cronan oversaw Nine Technology’s operations for the past two-and-a-half years, and was also previously the CTO of Nine Publishing and Fairfax Media.

At Nine/Fairfax, he led group technology strategy and governance, product engineering, cyber security and the management of complex vendor and commercial relationships.

ABC managing director David Anderson welcomed the hire, saying Cronan “will play a key role in the delivery of the ABC five-year plan as we … transform to be the nation’s most trusted and valued digital content provider across all platforms.”

The five-year plan runs through to 2025 and covers, among other things, “a greater focus on digital and on-demand news services”.

The ABC’s acting chief digital and information officer Rebecca Matthews will continue in the role until Cronan joins the ABC in October.

