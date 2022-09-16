AARNET kicks off Geelong fibre project

Council's Adam Mowlam (left) and mayor Peter Murrihy (centre) with AARNet's Tim Mugridge (right).

First 11km of Bellarine cable project commenced.

Work has begun on a 35 kilometre fibre link along Victoria’s Bellarine peninsula.

The Bellarine fibre is being installed by Australia’s academic research network operator, AARNET.

The fibre will run from central Geelong to Drysdale and Queenscliff, providing the backbone for high-speed public WiFi to education, research, and community facilities in the region.

The first stage is an 11km run along the Bellarine Rail Trail, from Boundary Road in East Geelong to Portalington Road in Curlewis.

Once the 12-month build is complete, Greater Geelong mayor Peter Murrihy said the fibre will connect facilities such as the Drysdale Library, the Potato Shed performing arts facility, and the Drysdale Sports Precinct. 

“The infrastructure delivered through this joint venture will benefit our region for many years
to come,” the mayor said.

“We’re collaborating with researchers, other levels of government, and the private sector to
reach our smart city goals.”

“Deakin’s flagship Marine Science Centre at Queenscliff will benefit from faster connectivity,
helping researchers to share high volumes of data with other experts around the world.”

The fibre will also service Eduroam, a secure global roaming wireless network utilised by
Deakin University staff and students.

“This fibre provides backbone infrastructure to fast-track the rollout of other smart
technologies which will help us to understand usage patterns along the Bellarine Rail Trail -
a key part of our active transport network,” councillor and innovative solutions deputy chair 
Sarah Mansfield said.

Plans for expanding the network are already in train.

In February, the council endorsed a $1.8 million, 15-year agreement covering a 24-kilometre link between the Port Phillip townships of Corio and East Geelong.

