7-Eleven lays digital foundations for e-commerce play

7-Eleven Australia has rolled out a new content management system and digital asset management platform from Adobe which will enable the next phase of its digital commerce transformation.

The refreshed website and backend accompany the newly relaunched My 7-Eleven app, an upgrade of the chain’s fuel app that features a digital loyalty card that can be used to access cheaper fuel prices and convenience store discounts.

Jesse Liddelow, customer journey manager at 7-Eleven Australia, said the combination of the CMS and DAM will help the business manage all of its website content internally with "all of our assets and media under one roof, as opposed to being kind of scattered across all third parties."

Liddelow said the website and app overhaul have been focused on “resetting our customer channels” to form the foundations of 7-Eleven’s digital transformation.

Both the app and website are built on the Adobe Experience cloud platforms, giving the convenience store a common technology foundation to build on.

“What that's now going to allow us to do is obviously have a clean slate with all of our infrastructure but also allow us to continue to evolve with customers and allow their journeys to start transitioning between those two experiences more seamlessly,” Liddelow said.

“It also means that we've transformed what has been an out of date website into a new modern channel, where we can continue to engage customers and showcase everything that we have to offer at 7-Eleven.”

Paul Wallace, head of digital innovation at 7-Eleven, said the next stage in the transformation will be to adopt a “test and learn” approach to developing an ecommerce proposition for 7-Eleven.

“We're still setting the future foundations, but we are now going to be focusing on enabling digital transactions,” Wallace said.

In April 7-Eleven Australia launched an online delivery service for snacks and other household items using the on-demand alcohol delivery start-up Tipple which it bought a majority stake in back in 2018.

The Melbourne-based trial coincided with Victoria's first lockdown introduced to limit the spread of COVID-19.