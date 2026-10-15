techpartner.news Impact Awards

Fuse Technology provides cyber security guarantee

Winner at techpartner.news Impact Awards. Hear from Chuong Mai-Viet, managing director at Fuse Technology.
Switch Connect helps government agencies move voice to Teams
Switch Connect helps government agencies move voice to Teams
Finalist in techpartner.news Impact Awards. Hear from Rohan Milne, CEO at Switch Connect.
C4X Technology Architects supports Genea Biomedx with technology transformation
C4X Technology Architects supports Genea Biomedx with technology transformation
Highly Commended project in the Techpartner.news Impact Awards. Hear from Leo Raikhman, director and co-founder at C4X Technology Architects.

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