The winners of the Benchmark Awards 2020 in pictures

KPMG's Guy Holland kicking off the gala dinner at the Benchmark Awards.
Civica's Brett Barningham presenting Glen Beckett (L) and Brodie Ruttan (R) from the Local Government Association of Queensland with the award for best local government project.
Brett Barningham from Civica presenting Feros Care's Nigel Rennie with the award for best healthcare project.
Marcus O'Toole and Monica Egerton from the Digital Transformation Agency accepting the award for best government project from ASG's Adam Misiewicz.
Peter Johnson and Oliver Poulter from Tigerspike with Anthony Edelman and Matthew Tosh from GrainCorp accepting the award for best industrial and primary production project from ASG's Adam Misiewicz.
GrainCorp's Matthew Tosh with Tigerspike's Peter Johnson and Oliver Poulter.
ServiceNow's David Oakley presenting the award for best state government project to Chris Boundy and Diana Thomas from the Legal Service Commission of South Australia.
Dance move or coronavirus prevention method?
Catherine Cherry from the University of Adelaide receiving the award for best education project from ServiceNow's David Oakley.
KPMG's Miriam Hernandez-Kokol presenting the award for best sustainability project to ITP Renewables' José Zapata and Simon Franklin.
Simon Sharwood from iTnews and Piers Hogarth-Scott from KPMG attempting new ways to greet each other that minimise the chance of catching COVID-19.
Piers Hogarth-Scott from KPMG presenting John Vohradsky and Scott Belgrove from IRT Group with the award for best emerging technology project.
KPMG's Piers Hogarth-Scott with Transport for NSW's Kurt Brissett, Tania Page, Sherrie Killiby, Anne Kinsella, David Spalding, Steffan Evans and Bipula Khatiwada, who won the award for best mass-market project.
Mark Harvey from LogMeIn presenting the award for best resilience project to SA Water's William Brennan.
SA Water's William Brennan and Annette Warren with LogMeIn's Mark Harvey.
Michael Fieldhouse and Nigel Phillips from DXC accepting the award for best diversity project from LogMeIn's Mark Harvey.
iTnews' Simon Sharwood and Virtual IT's Daniel Garcia taking a moment to prevent demonstrate proper hand sanitisation techniques to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Virtual IT's Daniel Garcia presenting the award for best IoT project to WaterNSW's Ian Robinson, Shanthi Amal and Sam Banzi.
Daniel Garcia from Virtual IT presenting the award for best finance project to Tim Whiteley and Anthony Hughes from Westpac.
iTnews' Justin Hendry presenting the award for young leader to ANZ's Michelle Dobson.
ANZ's Michelle Dobson receiving the award for young leader.
iTnews' Julian Bajkowski the Paul Shetler Award for Project of National Significance to the Reserve Bank of Australia's Gayan Benedict, David Zufic and Michelle McPhee.
Michelle McPhee, Gayan Benedict and David Zufic from the Reserve Bank of Australia receiving the Paul Shetler Award for Project of National Significance.
KPMG's Guy Holland awarding project of the year to Transport for NSW's Kurt Brissett, Tania Page, David Spalding, Sherrie Killiby, Anne Kinsella, Steffan Evans and Bipula Khatiwada.
The winners from the 2020 iTnews Benchmark Awards.
The winners from the 2020 iTnews Benchmark Awards.
KPMG's Guy Holland kicking off the gala dinner at the Benchmark Awards.