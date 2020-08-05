Inside NEXTDC's new Sydney data centre, S2

The second round of biometric checks: visitors must swipe their ID access card and scan their fingerprints again. Guests then step into the "anti-tailgating" chamber, where sensors in the ceiling make sure it's just one person. The chamber also prevents users from passing material between the secure area and the breakout space outside. When the sensors are satisfied you're alone (or not too tall to obscure their scan of the chamber), you can step out into the secure area.