The hybrid work business opportunity

By on
The hybrid work business opportunity

And how to seize it, according to Cisco’s Ben Dawson.

In 2020, Australian employers rushed to deploy technologies to make remote work possible. What should they be thinking about next when it comes to hybrid working?

We put that question to Ben Dawson, Vice President of Cisco Australia and New Zealand, who argues that leaders should now be turning their attention to how hybrid work can set their businesses apart. He explains how, and the ways businesses could benefit, in a new iTnews podcast (at the bottom of this article).

“There's a real opportunity here for business leaders to shift from a ‘keep the lights on’ approach to hybrid working, to truly looking at it as a source of competitive advantage and competitive differentiation,” Dawson says.

“If done well, hybrid work can boost productivity, it can give us an opportunity to engage employees in a different and many cases better way, and also support our customers and stakeholders more effectively,” he says.

Dawson also thinks hybrid work environments will be a factor in attracting and retaining employees: “employees are going to want to understand what organisations offer in terms of that flexible work environment,” he predicts.

We asked him what he thinks makes a successful hybrid working environment. He identifies three ingredients: having the right tools so that employees can interact securely in a way they see fit; making it possible for employees to contribute equally no matter where they are located; and leadership that creates a culture supportive of hybrid work.

“The aspiration, from my perspective, for a successful hybrid workplace, is really allowing people to bring their best irrespective of how they choose or how they're able to work with an organisation,” he says.

Cisco is striving to enable that through “trusted hybrid workplaces”, which are underpinned by technical and non-technical factors – from consistent, reliable networking and consistent cybersecurity experiences to organisational agility and inclusive culture.

That requires business leaders to see hybrid working as more than an issue for IT departments. “[There is a need for] greater leadership around creating a culture that’s supportive of hybrid work,” Dawson says.

Cisco has pledged to positively impact one billion people by 2025, embracing the transformative power of technology to create a more inclusive world. To learn more about this pledge head to cisco.com.au/bridgetopossible.

 
Apple Podcasts Spotify Google Podcasts
Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
ben dawson cisco culture hybrid work leadership networking partner content security

Sponsored Whitepapers

Future of work: Support your distributed HR workforce with digital document processes
Future of work: Support your distributed HR workforce with digital document processes
Develop a resiliency strategy that integrates risk analysis & continuity management
Develop a resiliency strategy that integrates risk analysis & continuity management
IBM Maximo: Manage any asset, anytime, any place with mobile EAM
IBM Maximo: Manage any asset, anytime, any place with mobile EAM
Optimise your operations with APM and AI-Powered insights
Optimise your operations with APM and AI-Powered insights
Forrester Study: Understand the total economic impact of using IBM Cloud Pak&#8482; for Data
Forrester Study: Understand the total economic impact of using IBM Cloud Pak™ for Data

Events

Most Read Articles

Police get online account takeover, data disruption powers

Police get online account takeover, data disruption powers
Service NSW rolls out MFA to 95 percent of externally-facing systems

Service NSW rolls out MFA to 95 percent of externally-facing systems
SA govt trials home quarantine app with facial recognition, GPS tracking

SA govt trials home quarantine app with facial recognition, GPS tracking
Accenture's ATO digital ID work bill quadruples to $54 million

Accenture's ATO digital ID work bill quadruples to $54 million

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?