SUSE becomes only SAP-endorsed OS for S/4HANA

SUSE offers the only SAP-endorsed OS for SAP S/4HANA and HANA-based applications, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications.

SAP Endorsed Apps are premium-certified by SAP, with added security, in-depth testing and measurement against SAP’s highest standards and benchmarks.

They make deployment faster, says Phillip Miltiades, SUSE’s President in the Asia Pacific Japan region. “SAP Endorsed Apps are certified to interoperate and adhere to SAP’s strict enterprise design principles. It simplifies procurement and means customers can move from buying to using in the shortest possible time. This simply means quicker deployment and thus quicker return for your investment,” Miltiades explains.

The certification follows two decades of close cooperation by SUSE and SAP engineers. The companies were even founded and are headquartered a short distance apart in Germany. Their collaboration extends to such work as project Gardener, which aims to enable hyperscale Kubernetes service management on any infrastructure.

SAP’s endorsement of SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications builds on that relationship, and on SUSE’s leading status amongst SAP users. SUSE is the most-used operating system for SAP HANA-based systems – approximately 85 per cent of those systems are powered by SUSE.

Importantly, SUSE solutions have evolved over the years to take full advantage of cloud and edge computing. It can consume a fully operational SAP system from the data centre to the cloud, with full compatibility and support across your hybrid environments.

SUSE solutions simplify and modernise migrations of SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA services to cloud and hybrid implementations, through intelligent automation and self configuration of the software stack. SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications 15 Service Pack 2 achieves all this without compromising security, compliance and performance.

“SUSE Linux Enterprise is the server for SAP,” Miltiades comments. “It has everything that you need for SAP and features that you can depend on to keep your SAP solutions secure, reliable, scalable and predictable so you never have to worry about your IT solutions servicing your business needs”.

That is good news for organisations that demand no disruption to their business operations. And with SUSE’s 28 years of German-backed engineering experience, you can be confident that your SAP deployment will meet the most challenging demands now and into the future.

So is SAP’s endorsement, which reaffirms the compelling case for SAP S/4HANA on SUSE.

For more information about SUSE's alliance with SAP and resulting customer solutions, visit www.suse.com/sap.

