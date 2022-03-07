Service SA and Service Tas select Knosys knowledge management solution

Service South Australia and Service Tasmania have selected global SaaS company Knosys’ knowledge management solution to improve customer experience (CX) and contact centre agent efficiency. The state government agencies chose Knosys KnowledgeIQ following separate procurement processes.

The cloud-hosted solution will provide a single source of truth for agents and frontline personnel, said John Thompson, Knosys’ Managing Director. “The KnowledgeIQ solution assists with information lifecycle management and is designed with structured governance and compliance capabilities out-of-the-box,” Thompson said.

“Agents and personnel will be able to use KnowledgeIQ to access answers faster and more easily, simplify complex processes and update user feedback without difficulty. The solution can also quiz users to test their comprehension,” Thompson explained.

Service agencies such as Service SA and Service Tas typically act as a single, sometimes whole-of-government, points of contact for citizens – often conducting transactions previously delivered by different government agencies. This places unrealistic expectations on customer agents to remember and be experts in all of these transactions, particularly when the number of agencies and transactions expands. These agencies need their staff to answer any question and transact any type of business.

A sophisticated knowledge management solution enables customers service agents to answer these questions rapidly and provides items that assist them during their transactional journey with the customer.

Its benefits can also go further. “Obviously the main focus [of the Service SA and Service Tas rollouts of KnowledgeIQ] initially will be ‘back office’ usage – by this I mean agents and frontline staff,” Thompson said. “In the near future however, I predict, as we have seen with other customers, the knowledge management solution will be integrated with the agencies’ digital channels as the next evolution. KnowledgeIQ allows agencies to maintain content and information in a single location and effectively serves out customised information to the agencies’ website or use by its chatbot.”

A knowledge management solution with omni-channel capabilities is paramount in delivering a digital strategy and enabling customers to self-serve as much as possible. Service NSW, for example, has been on this journey for many years, while recognising that human contact via call centres or walk-in centres is part of the overall equation.

Gartner has estimated that 70 percent of customers are using a self-service knowledge system at some point in their journey. To support omni-channel communication, it has become necessary for government service centres to depend on cloud-hosted knowledge management solutions.

Knosys are proud to be partnering with Service SA and Service Tas. Our KnowledgeIQ solution is simplifying omni-channel knowledge management to improve the productivity of agents and drive better customer experiences. All software development, project delivery and support for this solution is proudly Australian and operated from Knosys’ Melbourne office.