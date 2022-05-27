Operationalising net zero to be centre stage at IoT Impact conference

Data and analytics leader David Solsky will lay out business and government’s need for a playbook to operationalise their net zero goals, when he speaks at the IoT Impact conference in Melbourne on June 9.

Solsky is the co-founder of IBM company Envizi, a global leader in sustainability and energy software solutions for the built environment. It has more than 180 enterprise clients in 112 countries, providing data and analytical tools to support the transformation to a low carbon future.

Envizi lists testimonials from the likes of AGL and Monash University, and its case studies feature La Trobe University, St Vincent’s Health Australia, a major bank, commercial office buildings, major retail shopping centre, airport terminal among other clients.

Net zero goals have implications for the way organisations manage everything from supply chains to real estate and other assets.

“I think one of the biggest challenges organisations are going to have today is how do they ultimately operationalise sustainability? How do they build it into their supply chains? How do they build it into how they think about capital planning? How they manage their assets? How they manage their facilities?” Solsky said in a video on the Envizi web site in January 2022.

Solsky will lay out key issues organisations need to consider to address these issues – and how data and IoT can underpin the operational change required.

In March 2022, the Australian Clean Energy Regulator (CER) released the voluntary Corporate Emissions Reduction Transparency Report (CERT) for supporting climate-related disclosures by Australian companies covered by the National Greenhouse and Energy Reporting (NGER) scheme. It aims to give investors, shareholders and the public a “clearer picture of action taken by companies to reduce net emissions.”

Speakers from energy, water sector also set to take stage

As previously announced, Ben Burge from Telstra Energy will speak about accelerating Australia’s energy transition at the IoT Impact conference in Melbourne on June 9. He will be the main speaker in a session looking at using the Internet of Things (IoT) to accelerate Australia’s energy transition. Telstra Energy has previously flagged plans for a retail offering this year, and its intention to enable customers to "access more affordable renewable energy".

Joining Burge on stage will be Jonathan Jutsen, Chief Executive Officer of the Cooperative Research Centre RACE for 2030. The CRC addresses the energy and carbon transition, focusing on energy end users and value chains. Jutsen was previously a co-founder and CEO of the Australian Alliance for Energy Productivity and a member of the Board of the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) until mid-2018.

South East Water Managing Director and former Tesla figure Lara Olsen will speak about tackling the water sector’s sustainability challenges. Olsen was previously Global Head of Business Development and Industrial Products at Tesla Energy in the USA and leader of the Business Development and Policy team for Tesla Australia, including the big battery projects in South Australia and Victoria.

