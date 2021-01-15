MSI shows first laptops with Wi-Fi 6E, Nvidia RTX 30 graphics

MSI has marked its 35-year history with an event showcasing laptops with the most up-to-date technologies for work and play.

They include a special Tiamat edition of its new GE76 Raider laptop. This showcased the ultimate performance of MSI's latest laptops which are equipped with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3080 GPU and cutting-edge technologies like Wi-Fi 6E – the first time these technologies have appeared on a laptop.

GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat

At the event, MSI revealed the “GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat.” This limited edition laptop represents the spirit of Tiamat and her invincible strength. Using innovative technology, the 11 divine creatures on Babylon’s Ishtar Gate were carved onto the body of the extraordinary laptop. The delicate relief sculpture on the chassis symbolises the enchantment of the ancient mysterious power.

Marc Chen, MSI Notebook, Director of Product Management.

A holy trinity

MSI with "Resizable BAR Technology."

The GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat was also a launch vehicle for the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series graphics and Intel Core i9 Processor. And MSI announced its tripartite collaboration with Intel and Nvidia: a technology called “Resizable BAR.”

MSI is the first in the market to implement this technology which works by giving the CPU complete access to VRAM. This speeds up the data transferring efficiency within the system and, in turn, allows the release of the full potential of the RTX 30 series MSI laptops. As a result, gamers can enjoy AAA games with uncompromising performance.

Kaustubh Sanghani, VP/GM, GPU Products, NVIDIA.

During the event, Kaustubh Sanghani, VP/GM, GPU Products from Nvidia, pointed out the outstanding performance developed by the coordination of MSI laptops.

There are a lot of exciting features in the GeForce RTX 30 Series for laptops… New 2nd gen RT Cores, 3rd gen Tensor Cores, and new SM in the Nvidia Ampere architecture deliver a huge leap in performance for all types of games and creative apps.

MSI GE76 Raider

NukemDukem, a globally-known streamer and gamer, shared his testimonial on the new GE76 Raider, stating:

Thanks to MSI's superb laptop performance, 4K Ray Tracing is now possible. In combination with DLSS 2.0 technology, playing games like Watch Dogs Legion at 4K with high smooth frame rates is now possible when RTX is enabled. I can game for hours and hours on end knowing that I'll be enjoying a smooth and high fidelity gameplay experience especially AAA titles.

Besides equipping its laptops with the latest technologies to optimise the performance, MSI also leads the industry in terms of internet connectivity. MSI is the first to launch laptops that are compatible with Wi-Fi 6E, which is capable of operating in the 6GHz band, and offers faster data output for video streaming, VR and many other wireless experiences.

In addition to the GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat, MSI launched the GE76 Raider (that comes with a 17.3-inch display) plus the 15.6-inch version, the GE66 Raider. Jarrod’s Tech, a globally recognised technology YouTuber, had a high opinion of the laptop in the event:

The GE76 has a fast 300Hz screen and some beefy looking cooling inside. It's (also) paired with the largest possible 99.9Whr battery that you can fit inside a laptop, offering higher levels of run time when you're on the go. The GE76 continues the legacy of the GE66 in terms of design aesthetic with a nice dark silver finish and of course plenty of RGB lighting. There's plenty of connectivity available here too, including 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet... front facing speakers and a 1080p webcam.

GP76 Leopard

Paul Deetman (Left) & Koen Deetman, (Right), founders of KeoKeN Interactive.

In addition, new engineer-oriented high performance laptops, the GP66 and GP76 Leopard(s), were revealed.

They are equipped with a complete set of I/O ports, can handle complex engineering tasks smoothly and even support up to 8K display output that will present an exquisite high-resolution visual quality on a large-screen monitor.

Representatives from KeoKeN Interactive, a game development studio from the Netherlands, commented positively about the MSI GP66. They were surprised by the computing speed of the laptop as they were when processing 3D rendering, Blender and other engineering applications. The performance allows them to get twice the result with half the effort.

Richenel Held, MSI Notebook, Senior Product Marketing Manager.

Richenel Held, Senior Product Marketing Manager from MSI Notebook Department, added:

The GP Leopard comes with the graphic solutions that include the RTX 3080. The seamless integration of the hardware and the software makes sure it can handle complex engineering tasks smoothly.

AI

MSI has collaborated with Microsoft Azure Cloud to calculate user scenarios using AI in the new, built-in optimisation software, MSI Center. When multitasking, the AI optimises the system automatically to maintain the productivity and efficiency of the device while eliminating the need of manual adjustments.

MSI GS66 Stealth and GF Thin

The award-winning GS66 Stealth series has been upgraded with the latest RTX 30 series graphics cards in order to handle heavy workloads with ease and provide a smooth gaming experience.

The sleek design makes it the perfect camouflage for business professionals who want to conceal their inner gamer.

Derek Chen, MSI Notebook Worldwide Sales & Marketing Director.

MSI also introduced the thinnest 15.6-inch gaming laptop in the world – the Stealth 15M. It’s an ultraportable laptop that’s stealthy and stylish. It will also be the world’s first gaming laptop equipped with Intel 11th Gen H processors (up to 5GHz) together with RTX 30 series graphics.

As for mainstream options, the ultra-thin and light ‘GF Thin’ series is also upgraded with the new RTX 30 series, making uncompromising performance more accessible.

MSI Creator 15

Along with the new graphics, MSI created the Creator 15, which is designed for content creators. It comes with an individually calibrated 4K True Pixel panel verified by Calman, support for 100 per cent of the Adobe RGB colour gamut and is guaranteed to bring users the most true-to-life visual experience.

CES 2021 Award winners

MSI also revealed its CES 2021 award-winning products: the stylish and slim GS76 Stealth, Summit E15 business laptop, the convertible Summit E16 Flip from the Business and Productivity line and its accessory, the advanced stylus, MSI PEN.

The event showcased laptops with the most up-to-date technologies for people wanting to work more efficiently and/or take their gaming experiences to new heights. Whatever your requirements, there’s an MSI laptop for you.

