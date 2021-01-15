MSI launches innovative new laptops

MSI has become the first manufacturer in 2021 to embed the fastest graphics chips for laptops and Wi-Fi 6E.

The GE, GS, GP and GF series now feature GeForce RTX 3080 GPUs (powered by Ampere — NVIDIA's 2nd gen RTX architecture) to deliver the ultra-performance that enthusiast gamers crave.

The technology encompasses a groundbreaking, enhanced RT Core and new streaming multiprocessors for the most realistic ray-traced graphics, in addition to the Tensor Cores for cutting-edge, AI rendering technology.

MSI, Intel and Nvidia form a partnership

The technology is further enhanced through a new collaboration between MSI, Intel and NVIDIA. This adapts “Resizable Bar technology” which is a technique that enables CPUs to have full access to GPU memory in order to boost frames-per-second (FPS) by 5%-10% - advancing gaming to the next level.

Special Offer

The announcement of the new products and partnerships came at 35th anniversary launch event (called MSIology) As part of the celebration, MSI has setup pre-order programs for Ampere laptops with special deals. They can be accessed here until January 27, 2021:

Faster Wi-Fi

MSI has also become the first manufacturer to implement Wi-Fi 6E. This is capable of operating in the 6 GHz band, offering faster data output for video streaming, virtual reality and many other wireless applications.

AI enhancement

MSI also unveiled the latest function of its MSI Creator Center, which collaborates with Microsoft Azure Cloud to monitor user behaviour and optimise background, multi-tasking performance using AI.

New flagship laptop: MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat

MSI has introduced a special GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat laptop that features intricately engraved chassis details that reflect the ancient Babylonian Ishtar Gate.

MSI GE76 and GE66 Raider series: A powerhouse for enthusiastic gamers

Similar performance can be found across the rest of the GE76 and GE66 Raider series laptops. The GE series doesn’t only have a flashy design (with Mystic Light), it also has the best performance you can obtain from a gaming laptop. It is equipped with the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, Intel Core i9 processors and introduces the latest Wi-Fi 6E technology (another industry first) to help laptops take advantage of additional connectivity.

To ensure gaming won’t cause overheating, the GE series laptops are also fitted with MSI Cooler Boost 5 technology, which consists of six heat pipes and 2 fans; driving more airflow to efficiently cool the laptop.

MSI GS66 Stealth: worker by day, gamer by night

With its unique low-profile design, the GS66 Stealth is the perfect camouflage for business professionals who want to conceal their inner gamer. Its "Sharper in Core black" premium design has won awards, such as the IF Design Award and Red dot winner of 2020.

Fitted with the latest GeForce RTX 30 series, the GPU’s DLSS AI rendering technology enables gamers to play using stunning 4K ray tracing and a boost of over 60 FPS. GS66 laptops are powered by Intel's latest processors with up to 8 cores for better performance.

The GS66 Stealth also comes with the Cooler Boost Trinity+ system (using the world’s thinnest 0.1mm sharp-edged blades), extremely smooth 300Hz IPS-level display plus another world champion boast – a 99.9Whr battery (the highest-capacity allowed in laptop). The GS66 also supports True Color 3.0 and a ‘surround viewing’ mode that utilises a 1+2 Matrix Display.

MSI GP66 & GP76 Leopard: for gamers and engineers

MSI presents the all-new GP66 and GP76 Leopard laptops. They’re built for everyday work and the heavily demanding workloads of engineers.

The new chassis showcases finesse and understatement but the GP Leopard series is stronger than ever. Leopards are equipped with GeForce RTX 3080 graphics and the latest Intel Core i7 Processors.

Meanwhile, a newly arranged comprehensive set of I/O ports aim to support all manner of data transmission types and display outputs. They also support up to 8K display output for the finest visual details, making them more than capable of performing complex engineering and design projects.

The world thinnest 15-inch gaming laptop – MSI Stealth 15M

Performance made portable with GF75 & 65 Thin series laptops.

Another highlight among MSI’s new laptops is the thinnest 15-inch gaming laptop in the world: the ultraportable Stealth 15M.

Weighing only 1.7kg and with a thickness of 16.2mm, the sleek machine is also powerful. It’s the world’s first gaming laptop powered by 11th Gen Intel H series processors (up to 5 GHz) together with GeForce RTX 30 series graphics. The Stealth 15 allows gamers and young professionals to easily speed through games and daily tasks.

Performance made portable with GF75 & 65 Thin series laptops

For gamers and others looking for mainstream laptops, the thin and light GF75 and 65 Thin series of accessible and sleek gaming laptops are a great choice.

The GF Thin series offers powerful processing (Intel Core i7 Processors and GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics), while the 144Hz IPS-level and thin-bezel display provides unprecedented speed and visual clarity.

MSI Creator 15: An all-around laptop with a brilliant True Pixel panel

The MSI Creator 15 is an excellent all-around laptop, built for the most demanding creations.

The Creator 15 is guaranteed to provide the most true-to-life visual experience. It features an individually calibrated 4K True Pixel panel (verified by Calman) and a 100 per cent Adobe RGB color gamut. Accelerated by RTX 30 graphics, the Creator 15 can considerably speed up video and 3D animation rendering times.

Additionally, the new touchscreen display makes navigation easier and increases productivity, while the super-large 99.9Whr battery capacity and lightweight design enables true mobility for remote studios.

Special Offers

Pre-order special offers of all these laptops are available here: