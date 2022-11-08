How digital transformation and edge computing can help your small and medium-sized business

The disruption of the global pandemic has made customers more concerned about how and where they spend their money. They also want to be treated as individuals and for transactions to be seamless. Quite simply, they expect more and now businesses (of all sizes) must provide digital interactions that meet these expectations.

Digital transformation, utilising edge computing, can help your business achieve this. It can reduce costs, broaden business scope and bring benefits associated with faster and better access to information. The related, digital tools can also help improve communication between employees and suppliers, facilitate sustainability and build pathways to a more efficient enterprise.

So, how can organisations get started?

Building efficiencies with digital transformation

Digital transformation is the result of moving your processes into a digital format to gain efficiencies and insight. You may have some digital systems in place already – during the pandemic many businesses were forced to digitise some systems – but digital transformation is a strategic, systematic process which brings as many of your systems as possible into one, integrated platform.

Digital transformation provides you with:

Access to data for analytics and insight

Agility and the ability to pivot as the market demands

A common digital thread across business functions for collaboration, engagement, reliability and efficiency

Customer-centric methodology

Increased opportunity for sustainability and energy savings

For those who have digitised some systems – perhaps in a rushed and ad hoc manner – digital transformation also offers increased cybersecurity resilience by identifying potential vulnerabilities made in the rapid move. It is imperative to eliminate these risks so that you can protect your business model and your customers’ data.

Digitisation that meets your needs

The main reasons to invest in digital transformation are:

To attract new customers

Improve employee productivity

Streamline operations '

Edge-assisted digital technologies enable you to store data closer to the place where it’s created. This gives you faster access to information and offers a better experience to your customers. It is becoming more sought-after by businesses for reasons such as:

Improved latency – High-performance applications require latency speeds of less-than seven milliseconds. This is enabled by edge solutions.

Improved bandwidth – Transferring massive amounts of data for collection and processing can be expensive and slow.

Autonomy – Company tools and processes that can self-organise, auto-discover, react and make decisions automatically, need to be able to access your data quickly and often.

Responsiveness – Interactions between employees and systems require responsive, local processes that are enabled with edge computing.

Privacy, security & compliance – Sensitive data must be kept on-premises to mitigate security risks and comply with regulations.

The best way to understand how your organisation can benefit from edge computing is by asking yourself:

Are there any areas where we are not keeping pace with our competitors?

Do we have systems or procedures that can be replaced or technologically upgraded?

Which operations consume a lot of our time and can be automated?

Utilising the edge

Access to digital technology and edge computing can be a challenge for those living and working outside the major cities. To bridge this digital divide, Schneider Electric and Leading Edge Data Centres are establishing a certified, edge, datacentre network. Located across regional Australia, these sites will bring better connectivity, reduce costs and improve services.

A hybrid model of data management – utilising cloud and data centre storage, as well as edge computing – is essential for efficiencies in cost, speed and data protection.

Examples of current projects include:

Operating autonomous vehicles at mining sites

Collecting data from pipeline sensors to avoid oil leaks. This can also immediately stop flow in the event of an alert

Controlling digital signage to improve road safety

Partnering with Schneider Electric

For small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), successful digital transformation depends on overcoming legacy habits, embracing new business models and investing in new capabilities.

Schneider Electric is committed to helping our channel partners leave behind old strategies so they can embrace customer-centric, data-driven analytics and collaborative partnerships. To find out more visit www.se.com/au