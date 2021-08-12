Entries open for the 2021 Australian IoT Awards

Entries are now open for the 2021 Australian IoT Awards – the awards of Australia's peak Internet of Things (IoT) industry body, IoT Alliance Australia, and iTnews' sister publication IoT Hub.

For the past five years, the IoT Awards have judged standout IoT projects from the likes of CSIRO’s Data61, NSW Government, NSW Health, City of Melbourne, nbn, City of Perth, Newcrest Mining, NNNCo and University of Technology Sydney.

These awards recognise that real-time data is increasingly important to industry, government and citizens, assisting our response to crises and enabling industry to compete.

They shine a light on such work across a broad range of sectors, from cities, water, energy, transport services and infrastructure and construction to manufacturing, health, food and agribusiness. And they recognise projects, research, advocacy, legislation, policy, platforms, services and people.

Last year, more than 100 entrants from Australian government, industry and academia entered the IoT Awards. They nominated projects that assisted with monitoring the impact of the pandemic in Australian cities, a connectivity rollout encompassing hundreds of NSW Health sites, government data sharing initiatives and an IoT platform underpinning important CSIRO research initiatives. Watch last year’s award ceremony here.

The award categories

This year, there are new award categories for achievements in infrastructure and construction, IoT interoperability, security, data use and diversity, equity and inclusion.

Nominations are accepted in the following categories:

Smart Cities Award

Food & Agribusiness Award (sponsored by KPMG)

Water Award

Energy Award (sponsored by IoT Skills Australia)

Transport Services Award

Manufacturing Award

Infrastructure & Construction Award

Health Award

Interoperability by Design Award

Secure IoT Award

Smart Data Use Award

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in Action Award

IoT Champion Award

More details and how to enter

Visit the 2021 IoT Awards site for more information about the awards.

When you are ready to enter the awards, complete the online entry form (you can also refer to this downloadable version, but use it for reference only and do not send it to us. You must submit your entry using the online entry form).

Entries close at 11pm on September 13, so we encourage you to begin preparing your award entry.

Once you have read the entry form, if you still have questions or need more information, contact us at editors@iothub.com.au.

The 2021 IoT Awards are sponsored by KPMG and IoT Skills Australia.