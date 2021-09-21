Deadline to enter 2021 IoT Awards extended

Following requests for more time to complete entries, the deadline to enter the 2021 IoT Awards has been extended to 11pm on September 28, 2021.

This is an opportunity to have Internet of Things (IoT) work by you or your organisation put in this year's IoT Awards spotlight – to benefit you, your team, organisation and industry.

Shining a light on that work is an important step in helping Australian industry, government and citizens harness real-time data, to assist our response to crises and enable industry to compete.

The IoT Awards is a sister awards program of the iTnews Benchmark Awards.

Enter the IoT Awards to:

Have IoT work assessed alongside work by peers, by judges with extensive understanding of key issues in your industry

alongside work by peers, by judges with extensive understanding of key issues in your industry Receive recognition from peers in health, government, energy, water, manufacturing, infrastructure, transport services, agriculture, cybersecurity and related fields, if your entry is a finalist

Use your entry to help crystallise the benefits of your IoT work , for your team, organisation and industry

, for your team, organisation and industry Further your understanding of IoT issues in your industry through exposure to and involvement in the awards as a finalist.

The IoT Awards provide a fascinating snapshot of the way IoT is connecting Australian government, industries and communities – providing data about a wide range of topics, from health to energy, water, infrastructure and construction, manufacturing, food and agribusiness and transport services.

The awards also recognise work to improve IoT interoperability, security and diversity, equity and inclusion.

You can enter policies, research, skills development initiatives, projects using IoT to impact business, industry and society, and other work. Individuals can also nominate themselves for the IoT Champion award.

More than 20 judges with expertise covering a wide spectrum of industries will assess this year’s entries.

In 2020, the awards attracted more than 100 entrants from government, industry and academia. They included government data sharing initiatives, projects that used IoT to monitor people movement in Melbourne and Perth during the pandemic, a Wi-Fi rollout encompassing hundreds of NSW Health sites, and a university program that aimed to change education about cyber-physical systems. Watch the 2020 Awards presentation.

Visit the 2021 IoT Awards site for more information about the awards.When you are ready to enter the awards, complete the online entry form.

Entries close at 11pm on September 28, 2021. Contact the awards organisers with questions at editors@iothub.com.au.

The 2021 IoT Awards are sponsored by Bosch, IoT Skills Australia, KPMG, Reekoh, Suez, Taoglas and The Urban Institute.