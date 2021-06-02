Check your spam folder: iTnews has changed email provider so your newsletters may not be getting delivered to your inbox.

Colonial Pipeline attack was a "pivotal event"

Colonial Pipeline attack was a "pivotal event"

According to the regional ANZ director of industrial cyber security company Claroty.

Earlier this year a water treatment facility, and a major gasoline, diesel and gas distributor in the United States, were victims of cyber-attacks – and there are lessons for critical infrastructure providers in Australia.

The Colonial Pipeline attacked reportedly used ransomware - a reminder that IT security breaches can have implications for the industrial control systems.

For a brief summary of what happened, listen to the end of this week’s episode of the iTnews podcast for some comments by Lani Refiti, regional director for Australia and New Zealand at Claroty (the sponsor of this week’s episode). Listen to the episode here:

Claroty is an industrial cyber security platform provider with solutions for energy, manufacturing and water organisations, among others. 

At the end of this week’s iTnews podcast, Refiti talks briefly about the attacks mentioned above and why he sees the Colonial Pipeline incident as a “pivotal event”.

These issues are increasingly relevant to a wide range of organisations, especially considering the critical infrastructure security legislation before Australian Parliament.

 

 

