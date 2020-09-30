Six digital strategy tips for a post-pandemic world

The wave of digital change occurring during the COVID-19 pandemic is so great that IDC has likened it to a seven-year acceleration in digital uptake. Every facet of operations and delivery is being reinvented as the world Zooms, Skypes, Teams and clicks-to-collect.

Businesses that hadn’t modernised their IT have been forced to play catch-up. For example, they are spending on VPNs, bandwidth, end-point protection and cloud solutions.

But these measures can result in network weaknesses and bottlenecks if they are not part of a wider, longer term plan. Failing to do that is a bit like strapping on a lifejacket only to realise you are still short of a paddle – and a canoe.

The future is uncertain. So, a prudent approach is to take stock of your network infrastructure and assess whether it can support further change in digital adoption.

Is your organisation well-placed to implement such technologies as Software Defined Wide Area Networks, Secure Access Service Edge, Cloud Connectivity Exchanges, Multi-Cloud and Zero Trust Networking architecture?

Here are six steps to inform your long term digital adoption plan:

1. Survey your investments

Assess existing IT operational expenditure as well as network and security infrastructure spending, including maintenance, software subscriptions, carriage and telco costs.

2. Assess technical capability, capacity and value

Are your organisation’s technical capabilities used to their potential? Are there inefficiencies in expenditure or opportunities to capitalise by using existing investments?

3. Tactically remove obstacles

Understand short-term business objectives and the associated risks. Address network or security gaps that may impair success.

4. Align and configure existing investments

Identify opportunities to align network and security infrastructure to support immediate requirements and scale to meet business and operational objectives.

5. Chart a considered course

Develop a next-generation connectivity and security strategy that draws on all areas of the business and operations.

Assemble the best and brightest from across the enterprise, from strategy to operations and support divisions. Map out your network, connectivity and communications requirements for secure, scalable capacity well into the future. Consider how best to fund this.

6. Check your crew

Review your IT team and consider the skills required to implement your IT strategy and support your IT environment. What additional expertise might be required? Do you have the breadth of skills required in-house? It may be wise to engage a partner.

In summary, now is the time to regroup, re-think and recalibrate. Build a solid IT foundation and make the most of digital transformation opportunities.

With the right network foundations, you should have more confidence about your digital plans – even during uncertain times.

Contact Cube Networks to learn more about digital adoption strategy.