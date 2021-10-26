Kick the tyres of AI systems using real world data at #BuildWithAI Hack 2021

It’s not always possible to kick the tyres of AI systems using private business data, which is why the Oracle-sponsored #BuildWithAI hackathon from 29th October to 2nd November is such a valuable opportunity.

People from all areas of expertise in business and IT are encouraged to join the challenge. They are promised an opportunity to work with typical use case data to test ideas, create positive projects and build a better understanding of how to put these initiatives to use in other areas of their work.

Data for Good

Even better – The #BuildWithAI hackathon will focus on some of humanity’s greatest challenges so you can expect to use data about areas such as sustainability and environment as well as education. By participating, you will get access to best-in-class cloud AI and ML tools, data sets and a global pool of mentors to help solve the hackathon’s set challenges.

To ensure teams hit the ground running at the same time, the #BuildWithAI challenges won’t be announced until the opening ceremony on 29th October. But organisers have revealed that entrants will have the ability to use the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) platform to tackle challenges relating to three themes:

predictive analytics: using supplied data to model future outcomes

prescriptive analytics: deriving insights from a pool of raw data

audio/visual analytics: applying AI to draw insights from digital imaging systems and archives.

The OCI platform is well-suited to hackathon conditions due to its low code tools for rapid AI development, rich data visualisation options, and self-securing database systems for managing the data lifecycle.

Spark AI ideas, escape your bubble

A 2020 Deloitte study found that 83 percent of business leaders saw that AI would be very or critically important to business success in 2022. Events such as #BuildWithAI give them an opportunity to reignite their AI innovation programs by finding ways to apply the tools to useful solutions.

The hackathon also gives you an opportunity to break out of your daily grind, engage with experts in a virtual team setting and sharpen your skills. It is a bridge toward valuable industry networking.

Alongside Oracle’s marquee sponsorship, the event is supported by INE, Slack, ITIC Systems, OpenWeaver, and a wealth of university and industry partners.

Registration is free and the event is scheduled to begin with the Opening Ceremony on Friday, 29th October at 9PM AEDT, with the hackathon running through the weekend and concluding at 9.30PM on Tuesday, 2nd November.

The FAQ suggests you should be prepared to spend at least 3-4 hours each day on your solutions, and throughout the event there will be further workshops, induction events and meet and greet sessions providing plenty of opportunity to network and learn.

And if you are looking for a sense of what was created at similar hackathons, a YouTube playlist from #WorldInnovationDay 2021 shows team submissions from that event.

Even if you don’t have the opportunity to take part, the #BuildWithAI Hack 2021 project showcase will run from November 3-5, offering interesting examples of what’s possible using AI.

Register for the Oracle-sponsored #BuildWithAI hackathon before it starts on 29th October.