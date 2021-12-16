How Australian developers modernised companies' communications during the pandemic

For developers wanting to experiment and learn new ways of building digital experiences, the last two years have been challenging but rewarding. This period has been crucial to enabling everything from online learning to telehealth and online shopping at a time when online engagement has been especially important.

But there is a difference between deploying these projects and being involved from the design and creative stages.

To be involved at earlier stages of these projects, developers, software engineers, and solution architects need tools that enable them to freely experiment and tailor customer engagement solutions. This includes tools that allow them to integrate reliable communications capabilities - voice, SMS, chat, video, and email - into applications.

To achieve this, Australian organisations are turning to Twilio, which has democratised channels like voice, text, chat, video and email through Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), making it easier for organisations to build interactions with customers on the channels they prefer.

For example, with just a few lines of code, developers can use Twilio to add chat to their application through a single platform, using the programming language they prefer.

Airtasker uses Twilio to connect users to Taskers

These organisations include community marketplace Airtasker, which can’t operate effectively without reliable communication between users of the platform who rely on AirTasker to outsource tasks.

Reliable messaging is critical to AirTasker’s business - users often need tasks outsourced quickly and that requires rapid communication with Taskers who use the platform to offer their services. A failed message can waste both parties’ time and potentially result in lost income for Taskers.

AirTasker recently boosted productivity by implementing a stronger worker-customer connection built through Twilio Programmable Messaging and Voice, after finding that its previous communication platform had an unacceptable level of message delivery failures.

The Twilio Messaging API becomes useful once AirTasker users have defined a task, set a budget and sought offers from Airtasker Workers. Once a job is accepted, the API enables users to contact workers via private messaging to discuss the job and set a time and date for the project.

The API’s robust reporting capabilities and software intelligence also make it easy for developers to address delivery challenges and access data by pulling additional reports.

Noggin uses Twilio to streamline Covid-19 response

Australian crisis response company Noggin.io is also relying on Twilio for business-critical communications. It provides an integrated all-hazards approach to safety and security management to help companies and organisations handle situations brought about by the pandemic - all through Twilio's Programmable Messaging and Email.

To ensure reliable communications, Noggin uses Twilio Programmable Messaging and Email. It integrated Twilio's Programmable SMS and SendGrid Email into its Covid-19 modules to issue alerts, notifications and updates, as well as perform message-based welfare checks.

Noggin's customers - which include charities, public health authorities, government agencies, airports, and schools - rely on Twilio's APIs to communicate updates about their pandemic response to stakeholders. Hundreds of organisations in 15 different countries have signed up for Noggin's Covid-19 module since it launched.

One of the company’s customers, Arc Infrastructure in Western Australia, reports that the Epidemic Module has been critical to its Covid-19 response. The Epidemic Module provided by Noggin has enabled Arc Infrastructure to plan its response and management of workforce, travel and supply chain risks through intuitive checklists and dashboards.

Twilio's APIs have not only helped Noggin provide state-of-the-art communications solutions to its customers, but also to its internal team. In addition to integrating Twilio’s Messaging API, and Twilio SendGrid, Noggin is also exploring new capabilities with Twilio to enhance its services.

SmartrMail ensures exceptional email experience, despite huge volumes

Email is far from the most modern communication tool, but it remains invaluable to most organisations. Case in point: email volumes handled by email marketing platform provider SmartrMail grew from 50 million emails per month at the beginning of 2021 to 80 million and were expected to reach 100 million by the end of the year.

SmartrMail broadened the email marketing strategies of more than 9,000 SMEs by using Twilio Programmable Messaging and Sendgrid to create an integrated email app for automated customer outreach.

SmartrMail selected Twilio's SendGrid in order to provide an exceptional email experience that can be delivered and received in less than two minutes. Its personalisation capabilities include dynamic templates that can highlight or pull in customer data such as rewards, points, or recent purchases.

SmartrMail looked at numerous providers and Twilio stood out due to its expertise and support, including extensive documentation and guides for implementing both SMS and email solutions. Twilio's easy to use interface and tools helped its developers ensure speedy integration.

Having identified that SMS was being underserved as an eCommerce marketing tool in Australia, it adopted Twilio's Programmable SMS platform for its developer-friendly resources and tools and advanced SMS features.

SmartrMail is also working with Twilio on region-specific rates in order to offer the same savings in other countries it plans to expand to in the near future.

Twilio is helping innovators around the world transform how they engage with customers. Millions of developers globally use Twilio to reshape and democratise communication channels like voice, text, chat, video, and email.

