Digital solutions multinational CI&T expands into ANZ

CI&T , a leader in driving digital transformation for global brands, is continuing its global expansion with a new push into Australia and New Zealand.

The company provides strategy, research, design and engineering services to the world's largest companies. It specialises in digital transformation through the co-creation of new business models, digital products and platforms, and innovative ways of working.

CI&T’s strategic move into ANZ expands its presence beyond North and South America, Europe and Asia. It already has clients that operate in ANZ.

“While CI&T has an existing presence in the Asia Pacific region, with strong relationships in both Japan and China, expanding into Australia and New Zealand offers our current clients coverage in much larger territories of the world which is of huge benefit," explains Felipe Rubim, Vice President of ANZ and Asia at CI&T.

"We are excited to bring our unique approach to lean culture and experience to the region and help companies move ahead with their digital transformation strategies at such a pivotal time,” Rubim adds.

CI&T brings decades of expertise to the local market, explains Leo Abdala, the company’s Digital Transformation Director ANZ. “We are experts in driving growth and continuous innovation across business, people and technology,” Abdala says.

“We are excited to work with businesses in Australia and New Zealand who are keen to embark on the process of digital transformation and acceleration, using our global know-how and decades of expertise to help them reach their goals sooner rather than later at a time when this is most pressing,” he says.

A recent IDC study about digital transformation trends in Australia stated that organisational culture is “emerging as one of the biggest precursors to digital excellence”. IDC predicts that by 2024, leaders of 50 percent of Australian organisations will have mastered "future of culture" traits as they as they “seek digital leadership at scale”.

”Digital transformation is an unavoidable journey, which could mean the difference between future company success or fallout," says Cesar Gon, Co-Founder and CEO at CI&T. "Australians and New Zealanders have always been forward thinking in the world of innovation and we look forward to bringing our years of expertise to the ANZ region."

CI&T announcement of its ANZ expansion comes on the heels of several key achievements by the company. Earlier this year, it expanded into the Europe, Middle East and Africa market with the opening of new offices in London and Lisbon. It was also honored as one of 2020’s Best Workplaces in Asia by Great Place to Work.

The company also achieved major growth in 2019 with a strategic minority investment from Advent International. Last year, it also unveiled its new Prisma Bay Area innovation center in California.