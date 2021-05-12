AWS hosts AWS Summit Online Australia and New Zealand 2021

AWS Summit Online Australia and New Zealand 2021 offers more than 90 educational sessions, technical demonstrations, hands-on sessions, and networking opportunities with experts and partners

Featuring keynotes from Adam Beavis, Managing Director, AWS, Australia and New Zealand; Peter DeSantis, Senior Vice President, AWS Global Infrastructure and Customer Support; and Dorothy Li, Vice President, AWS BI and Analytics

CEOs from Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Nestlé Oceania, Kayo, Ceres Tag, and Presagen will share their best practises on digital transformation and re-imagining the customer experience.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) will hold the AWS Summit Online Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) 2021 on May 18 and 19, 2021. The AWS Summit Online experience brings together the cloud community from across Australia and New Zealand, providing two days of free training and education. The online experience features inspiring keynotes from leading start-ups and enterprises, more than 90 educational breakouts, hands-on labs, and the opportunity to chat 1:1 with AWS experts.

This virtual event is designed to educate attendees about AWS products and services and help them accelerate their skills to build, deploy, and operate infrastructure and applications. Breakout sessions cover a broad range of topics and technical depth, including AI/ML, data, analytics, security, migration, customer experience, operational excellence, and modern application development, deployment, and management.

AWS Summit Online ANZ 2021 opens with a welcome address from Adam Beavis, the Managing Director of AWS in ANZ.

Peter DeSantis, Senior Vice President, AWS Global Infrastructure and Customer Support; and Dorothy Li, Vice President, AWS BI and Analytics will also present on how moving applications, data, and workloads to the cloud gives customers the flexibility they need to reinvent their business.

The day one keynotes include:

Julian Ogrin, CEO of Kayo Sports sharing how Kayo re-invented the rule book for sports broadcasting, and by creating a culture of innovation have transformed the way Aussies consume sport in just two years.

Sandra Martinez, CEO of Nestle Oceania, will share how Nestle is using data driven innovation to help improve the quality of life for all consumers, and their pets.

Matt Comyn, the CEO of Commonwealth Bank of Australia, will also share how the bank is improving the financial wellbeing of customers and communities through innovative technology.

On day two, attendees will hear from:

Quinton Anderson, Director of Solution Architecture and Head of Technology, AWS Australia and New Zealand, as he addresses the innovation era and analyses the major technology trends affecting Australia and New Zealand.

He’ll be joined by David Smith, co-founder and CEO of Ceres Tag, and Heidi Perrett, data platform manager, of Ceres Tag who are using innovative satellite technology, IoT and the AWS Cloud to generate solutions that empower farmers.

Dr. Michelle Perugini, co-founder and CEO of Presagen, will share how she co-founded health start-up Presagen on a passion for medical science and a drive to help improve women’s health.

Dr. Mark Micire, head of robotics at Woodside will share how Woodside are using robotics to create a safer and more productive workplace in a remote environment.

Our keynote will close with Australian of the Year 2018 and Director of Silicon Quantum Computing, Professor Michelle Simmons, who shares the latest developments in quantum computing.

You can register for the AWS Summit Online Australia and New Zealand 2021 today, and on 18-19 May, enjoy keynotes from industry leaders, dive deep into educational sessions, engage in hands-on labs, and chat one-to-one with AWS experts.

For more details on how to register for AWS Summit Online Australia and New Zealand 2021, visit https://aws.amazon.com/events/summits/online/anz/