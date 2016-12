ANZ Bank let go its chief information officer Scott Collary and replaced the IT chief with former Dimension Data chief strategy officer of IaaS Gerard Florian in a newly elevated role, as part of a reorganisation of its leadership team. Separately, ANZ Bank scattered the functions of its CTO role amongst several executives following the departure of long-time CTO Patrick Maes. Maes quietly moved to Zurich, Switzerland in September to start a new position as managing director of the CTO group for financial services firm Credit Suisse.