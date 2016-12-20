All the DTA wants for Christmas is a permanent boss

Executives with their eye on the top job at the federal government’s peak digital agency may have to revise their poolside holiday plans, with applications for the CEO role at the Digital Transformation Agency closing early in the new year.

The DTA is hurtling into 2017 with a newly expanded remit, a new name, and a busy 18 month roadmap unveiled last week.

But it is facing a looming leadership shortage: interim CEO Nerida O’Loughlin only committed to fill the role for three months after former CEO Paul Shetler quit the agency.

Recruiters will take applications for a five-year contract in the top job up until 15 January 2017.

The government is looking for “a leader who understands the potential of digital technology and can translate it to practical application in the complex environment of government service delivery”.

Applicants will be asked to demonstrate their ability to “effectively manage risk whilst managing substantial change”.

The successful candidate will answer directly to Assistant Minister for Digital Transformation Angus Taylor, from within the Prime Minister and Cabinet portfolio.

One of the DTA’s less glamorous tasks in the new year will be working through the nitty gritty of machinery of government changes that followed its official expansion in late October.

This will include onboarding a number of staff from the Department of Finance.

The agency will also continue work on its trusted digital identity framework with a funding top-up of $6.8 million included in yesterday’s MYEFO budget update.

It also got another $10 million to pay back the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, which loaned the agency advanced funding.

The cash injection will pay for a trial solution and a second-pass business case for the identity framework.