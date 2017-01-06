Carnival brings IoT to cruise ships

Carnival will turn its cruise ships into giant floating Internet of Things (IoT) environments starting later this year as it looks to personalise guest services.

The cruise operator has signed a deal with Accenture to co-develop what it is calling an “interactive guest experience platform”.

The system will see guests wear an “ocean medallion” device that communicates with a digital portal via an IoT network being fitted to the cruise ships.

It appears the portal will surface passenger data – including preferences – to the ship’s crew, with the aim of ensuring “that the right crew is available at the right place and right time to provide the most-relevant guest service.”

“Carnival will be able to offer each guest their own personal digital concierge that knows what they like and can customise their experiences to cater to their individual preferences,” Accenture’s travel services practice managing director Beau Williamson said in a statement.

“Crew members will be empowered to personalise their engagement with each guest based on individual preferences, thus delivering the level of customer service typically reserved for only high-end guests.”

The system is set to be rolled out to Carnival cruise ships gradually, beginning later this year.

“The new guest-experience platform will debut in late 2017 on the Regal Princess ship of the company’s Princess Cruises brand,” Accenture said.

“The platform will then be rolled out to the Royal Princess and Caribbean Princess ships in 2018 and to the rest of the Princess Cruises fleet over multiple years.”