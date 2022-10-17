You can't secure the edge if you can’t see it

Companies are embracing edge computing as a revolutionary architecture that allows them to keep data-processing workloads close to where the data is generated.

But there’s a problem.

For all their smarts, edge devices still need oversight and co-ordination to make sure they are doing what they’re supposed to do.

And while conventional network monitoring solutions offer all kinds of numbers, needles, and alerts to identify changes in devices’ behaviour, businesses are now also increasingly exploring the use of digital twins.

These are detailed visualisations of network and edge devices that are continually updated with real-time performance data – to manage the explosion of data at the increasingly-digital network edge.

The digital twin approach has gained currency with national wholesale network operator NBN Co, which was recently found to be actively hiring two digital-twin specialists to helm the effort to model operational networks inside interactive computer simulations.

“Using visualisation in software, we are able to investigate future networking designs in a virtualised lab environment to carry out proof-of-concept activities,” a company spokesperson told iTnews.

That means leaning heavily on real-time operational data from the actual NBN, using it to model current traffic flows and then predict how the addition of, say, a new fibre trunk line might change the flow of data across the network.

By building virtual equipment capable of emulating real-world objects and systems, the novel approach has rapidly gained currency in other industrial environments and anywhere that businesses operate real-world infrastructure.

Woodside Energy, for example, is using digital twin technology to monitor its operations in a cloud-hosted virtual plant, while Endeavour Energy recently kicked off an infrastructure scanning project that will generate data to help it simulate potential flood levels and their impact on its infrastructure.

And Transport for NSW (TfNSW), for its part, has flagged a real-time digital twin as one of six key technologies underscoring its ongoing 10 Year Blueprint, noting that “technology and data create exciting new possibilities for how mobility is delivered and experienced.”

“These technology capabilities work together to deliver personalised and connected journeys which… provide tangible benefits for customers’ mobility,” the agency notes.

“The intelligent sensors that provide real-time data to the Digital Twin and intelligent systems work collectively to support the technology stack and make the customer benefits possible.”

Living on the edge

Digital twins are an integral part of Industry 4.0, the next phase of maturity for a manufacturing sector. This new phase will involve using digital technologies to transition from mass production into more responsive, tailor-made production facilities built around 3D printing, AI-based quality control, autonomous robotics, and other modern technologies.

“The future of digital twins seems almost infinite, helping manufacturers test and interact with sensors embedded in functioning products, offering real-time visibility into system performance and ensuring timely maintenance,” said Abhishek Paul Choudhury, senior disruptive tech analyst at GlobalData

The company recently flagged digital twin technology as a fundamental driver for Industry 4.0 adoption.

“They are continually acquiring new skills and capabilities to produce the insights required to improve goods and processes.”

Due to the massive data volumes generated by contemporary industrial equipment, Industry 4.0 facilities will typically have onsite mini data centres capable of storing and processing masses of information from the equipment in the facility – as well as transmitting summary information back to headquarters decision-makers via 5G, SD-WAN or other communications services.

Infrastructure providers are working to offer the kind of infrastructure that will be necessary to support this ramped-up edge computing use case, including modular data centres and sophisticated monitoring platforms that improve visibility of the current state of the edge equipment.

In a market where so much of the conversation is based around cloud migrations, concentrating large amounts of computing power in a remote but internally-managed facility is an unusual idea – but for managed service providers and other partners, the model promises significant new benefits.

“Many partners are working on the idea that everybody is still going to cloud,” said Astrid Groves, Schneider Electric’s general manager for IT/edge.

Schneider Electric is embracing the new edge-based architecture with offerings including its prefabricated EcoStruxure modular data centres and companion monitoring software capable of streaming current equipment information to power digital twins and other visualisation tools.

With many companies already exploring the possibilities of such technologies, she adds, “They are much more technology-forward, very heavily involved in AI at the edge and some really progressive applications.”

“They are becoming the enablers of a different type of industrial operation, in which digital-first strategies enable a new level of capability and efficiency.”