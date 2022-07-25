Struggling with public sector cloud migration? Partner with a specialist and don’t get left behind

Moving core business applications to the cloud is the future of the public sector, but if you’re responsible for making it happen, it can be intimidating. Governance and compliance standards are constantly tightening, the range of frameworks and operational models (that guide implementation and operation) are poorly defined, there’s a dearth of talent with suitable cloud security skills and ambiguity surrounds the technologies that are best to use. With security being the prime concern of all organisations, navigating such a fraught path to achieve a cloud migration outcome that brings with it additional, inherent security concerns it's enough to put many people off trying. Fortunately, help is at hand.

Sudesh Shah is lead for Accenture’s AWS business group in Australia and New Zealand. His team works regularly with businesses and government departments to overcome concerns regarding cloud security and operating models. It helps plan, implement and realise the benefits of new cloud platforms. Shah says, “With the right approach, cloud applications can be much more secure than existing, on-premises environments.” His advice will be welcome to organisations that realise the transition to cloud is becoming increasingly imperative…

IT spending by government departments is increasing rapidly, with Gartner estimating that more than half of government agencies will have modernised critical, core and legacy applications by 2025. Gartner also predicts that ANZ businesses will spend $18.7b on cloud solutions this year alone.

Meanwhile, Accenture’s Cloud Continuum report Cloud Continuum report states over the next three to five years, more than two-thirds of workloads will shift to the cloud, with about a third of organisations moving more than 75 per cent into the cloud across most regions of the world.

Yet behind the colossal spending forecasts, Shah explains, “Many customers are still reluctant to go all-cloud because it’s moving from an environment that they fully control to one where the data and processes are partially managed and operated by the hyperscaler.”

Due diligence inevitably leads organisations to question whether data and operating models are secure and whether they meet public-sector compliance requirements for data sovereignty, privacy, security and the handling of classified materials. “This can cause a lot of stress if cloud security operations are not well executed” Shah says. “But still, it can be a lot more secure than your legacy, on-premises infrastructure if you design, build and operate it correctly.”

Three steps to cloud security

A cloud migration plan typically requires addressing three key challenges:

1. The lack of people with cloud security skills

2. A poorly defined range of frameworks and operational models to guide implementation and operation

3. Ambiguity surrounding the technologies (or ecosystem of technologies) that are the best for customers to use

Resolving these challenges takes introspection, serious planning and enterprise collaboration – particularly given that many cloud deployments are reaching increasingly deep into the enterprise and subsequently require a higher degree of change. But, Shah says, many organisations fail to spend enough time in these planning stages and end up compensating for early oversights later-on.

This is why organisations, that do not have extensive in-house cloud skills, need to embrace a skilled partner for cloud transitions. This is especially true when moving to constantly-evolving platforms like AWS.

Accenture’s AWS Business Group (AABG) is an AWS Partner with more than 30 awarded competencies and ANZ 2022 Public Sector Partner of the Year. Over 13 years of successful project delivery with AWS has helped Accenture develop a wealth of experience that’s been harnessed to build platforms like Accenture Digital Accelerators for Public Service Transformation (ADAPT), which facilitates and accelerates the planning and execution of cloud projects, including Landing Zone and Operating Model builds.

One key benefit is the upfront best practices implementation of AWS-based frameworks like the AWS Well-Architected framework. This helps businesses design and run cloud workloads based upon six pillars: security, reliability, cost optimisation, sustainability, performance efficiency and operational excellence. The framework also supplies a series of ‘lenses’ which focus upon delivery to specific industries and technology domains like machine learning, data analytics, serverless high performance computing, IoT, SAP, streaming media, hybrid networking and financial services.

Accenture uses all of these assets to successfully transition the sensitive and secure workflows within the Department of Home Affairs’ digital passenger declarations platform. Shah says ADAPT’s frameworks are accelerators that can shave months off the planning process and help businesses step towards secure cloud operations in a clear and measured way. Furthermore, they do not only shape the structure of a project but help companies define their project ecosystem, operating models and ‘landing zones’ (target delivery states). “We have the knowledge and insight with regards to what a project might possibly be… and you get access to the right skills and talent to avoid common pitfalls during the transitionary state,” he says.

Less time building the cloud, more time using it

By leaning on well-defined accelerators, organisations can spend less time helping their own staff surmount the secure-cloud learning curve and more time benefiting from the resulting, digitally transformed governance that an all-in cloud native strategy provides.

The next few years will be crunch time for cloud-based business transformation. According to IDC, by 2024, digital-first ANZ enterprises (and 40 per cent of publicly listed, local organisations) will become more proactive around customer experiences by shifting 75 per cent of all technology and services spending to models that are:

a) Cloud-based

b) X-as-a-service

c) Outcomes centric

Decisions made this year will be critical to reaching that state. "Organisations that can harness the turbulence, will gain the advantage. They will leap ahead of the competition to capture those rare opportunities associated with systemic industry change,” says IDC New Zealand country manager, Louise Francis.

She concludes, “Digital first is an aspiration and a representation of the culture of the organisation. It is not about technology or business models deployed. It is an approach to apply to every business activity or investment decision to meet the head and cross winds in 2022 and beyond.”

Don’t get left behind. If your organisation is struggling with its move from legacy infrastructure to the cloud, partner with an accelerator that can advise you on every step of the journey.

