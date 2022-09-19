Save the Date — Digital Nation Live launches on October 25

Digital Nation Live will interrogate the business impact of transformation from the perspective of the entire leadership team, with deep focus on the disciplines of technology, digital, marketing, CX, analytics, AI, and people and culture.

This one-day conference held at the Fullerton Hotel, in the heart of Sydney's CBD on October 25 features keynotes, case studies, interactive panels and executive round tables. It is designed specifically with the networking needs of company directors, c-suite executives and senior management in mind. Digital Nation Live is a great networking opportunity for you to share your experiences with your peers and uncover the most successful strategies for delivering change and driving growth.

Digital Nation Live uniquely recognises that business-changing transformation programs necessarily involve multiple stakeholders and decision-makers. That's why we bring leaders from technology, marketing and customer experience, analytics and AI, and HR together in one event to help break down the silos that slow down business improvement and transformation.

International speakers will join c-suite executives to discuss the practical and real-world experiences of transformation leaders.

Keynote sessions

Kristine Dery, academic research fellow, MIT Centre for Information Systems on how boards achieve a line of sight over the digital capabilities within their organisation and how they determine the organisation is equipped for future ways of working

Scott Brinker: Editor, chiefmartec, and the man behind the famous marketing landscape maps will tell us about the evolution of the marketing technology landscape and what the next set of challenges look like as companies look to deliver world-class customer experiences

Panel: Business impact of transformation: What does success look like and what you should expect along the journey? We hear from leaders including Healthscope executive general manager, strategic programs, Tanya Graham, and Claudine Ogilvie, director digital and innovation at Compass Group. The panellists discuss how huge transformation projects play out in the world of real things from strategic planning, business case development and approval, execution, and finally, measuring success.

After morning tea the conference breaks into four streams based around IT, marketing and digital, AI and analytics, and HR while in the afternoon we focus on Web3, and the increasingly important issue of sustainability as a transformation driver.

You can view the full agenda and secure early bird pricing for your conference ticket here