Meet the Talent Management Finalists in the 2023 iTnews Benchmark Awards

The finalists for the iTnews Benchmark Awards Best Talent Management Project showcase the impact that effective talent management has on an organisation's success.

These finalists represent innovative programs to attract and retain technology staff.

The three finalists in this category are Service NSW's Digital Services Digital Boot Camp Program, ANZ's Engineering Career Pathways program, and the University of Newcastle's StandOut Program.

Service NSW's Digital Services Digital Boot Camp Program provides a fast-track career path for diverse, customer-facing employees into a digital career.

ANZ's Engineering Career Pathways program supports engineers in developing technical expertise across crucial engineering specialties.

The University of Newcastle's StandOut Program prepares graduates for life in a highly interconnected world.

Attracting and retaining top talent in the IT industry is a challenging task for leaders, who are facing fierce competition for skilled professionals.

The iTnews Benchmark Awards celebrate the innovative approaches that organisations are taking to retain skilled employees and improve the talent pipeline.

The winner will be announced at the iTnews Benchmark Awards gala dinner on March 30, 2023.