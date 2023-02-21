Meet the Sustainability Finalists in the 2023 iTnews Benchmark Awards

By on

Winner announced March 30.

The finalists for the iTnews Benchmark Awards Best Sustainability Project illustrate the potential of digital transformation as a driving force for sustainable business outcomes.

These finalists showcase environmental, social, and governance outcomes and demonstrate how technology can be leveraged to deliver tangible sustainability gains.

The three finalists in this category include ADCO Constructions' National Digital Procurement project, Golden Grove Nursery's Sustainable Agriculture project, and Transit Care's fleet utilisation project.

  • ADCO Constructions' National Digital Procurement project has transitioned from inefficient paper-based processes to a digital platform, saving over 200,000 pages per year.
  • Golden Grove Nursery's Sustainable Agriculture project utilises real-time insights to drive data-driven water management and sustainable food production.
  • Transit Care's fleet utilisation project reduces greenhouse gas emissions by generating more trips with their existing fleet and workforce.

The iTnews Benchmark Awards celebrate the innovation and impact of these finalists in their pursuit of sustainability through technology.

These awards recognise their commitment to using technology to achieve ESG outcomes, aligned with the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

The winner will be announced at the iTnews Benchmark Awards gala dinner on March 30, 2023.

