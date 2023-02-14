Meet the State Government Finalists in the 2023 iTnews Benchmark Awards

Sponsored by Appian.

The finalists for the iTnews Benchmark Awards Best State Government Project, sponsored by Appian, represent the most innovative and impactful information technology projects across the state governments of Australia.

The three finalists in this category, NSW Department of Customer Service's Strata Hub, SA Water's smart technology implementation and Transport for NSW's Park&Ride project, highlight the vital role of IT in providing better and more accessible services to the public.

  • The NSW Department of Customer Service's Strata Hub is a digital ecosystem that aims to increase awareness of strata issues and residents' rights and responsibilities in the residential apartment sector.
  • SA Water's smart use of technology has improved customer data quality underpinning its critical customer service functions.
  • Transport for NSW's Park&Ride project with Transport Connect integrates a car park access control system, number plate recognition, and a transport smart card system, improving the first and last mile for public transport commuters.

The iTnews Benchmark Awards are a testament to the achievements of the finalists and their commitment to making a positive impact through technology, to enhance government services.

The winner will be announced at the iTnews Benchmark Awards gala dinner on March 30, 2023.

