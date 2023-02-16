Meet the Not for Profit Finalists in the 2023 iTnews Benchmark Awards

The finalists for the iTnews Benchmark Awards Best Not for Profit Project demonstrate the vital role that information technology plays in modern not-for-profit organisations, enabling improved service delivery to clients, enhanced fundraising capabilities, and increased efficiency.

The three finalists in this category are Camp Quality's Kids’ Guide to Cancer, the Gidarjil Development Corporation's ‘Connecting to Country' Drone Program, and Lifeline Australia's CRM and fundraising systems integration.

Camp Quality's Kids’ Guide to Cancer utilises augmented reality and virtual avatars to create an interactive educational program for children with cancer.

The Gidarjil Development Corporation's drone program leverages 5G technology to livestream HD video footage of underwater and aerial drone missions to remote community members, improving storytelling and knowledge transfer.

Lifeline Australia's integration of their CRM and fundraising systems increases the organisation's ability to respond to new fundraising opportunities as they arise.

The iTnews Benchmark Awards celebrate the achievements of these finalists and recognise their commitment to using technology to drive progress in the not-for-profit sector. These awards acknowledge the innovative and impactful ways in which IT is improving the delivery of services to those in need.

The winner will be announced at the iTnews Benchmark Awards gala dinner on March 30th 2023.