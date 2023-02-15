Meet the Local Government Finalists in the 2023 iTnews Benchmark Awards

By on

Winner announced on 30th March.

The finalists for the iTnews Benchmark Awards Best Local Government Project showcase the significant impact that IT projects can have on local government areas, providing better and more efficient services to citizens, as well as enhancing transparency and security.

The two finalists in this category include the Local Government Association of Queensland's AI Road Condition Assessment and the City of Melbourne's Digital Permits Regulatory Reform Project. 

  • The Local Government Association of Queensland’s AI Road Condition Assessment automates the assessment of flooding events on local road conditions in regional and remote areas, improving the safety of both residents and council officers. 
  • The City of Melbourne’s Digital Permits Regulatory Reform Project redesigns permit policies and processes to increase transparency and efficiency for businesses when renewing permits.

These initiatives demonstrate the commitment of local governments to using technology to enhance their operations and services.

The iTnews Benchmark Awards are a recognition of the achievements of the finalists and their dedication to making a positive impact through technology.

The winner will be announced at the iTnews Benchmark Awards gala dinner on March 30 2023.

